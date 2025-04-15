Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Balochistan: IED Attack Hits Constabulary Vehicle

Three policemen were killed and 18 injured in an IED attack on a constabulary vehicle in Balochistan, Pakistan. The attack occurred in the Mastung district while officers were returning from duty. The incident highlights escalating insurgent activity in the region, occurring shortly after another attack in Noshki city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:13 IST
Tragedy Strikes Balochistan: IED Attack Hits Constabulary Vehicle
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An improvised explosive device (IED) attack resulted in the deaths of three policemen and injured 18 others in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Tuesday. The attack targeted a constabulary vehicle in the Dasht area of Mastung district.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the vehicle was hit while returning from duty. Three policemen died on the spot, and 18 were transported to a hospital in Quetta, with three officers in critical condition.

The attack comes amid rising insurgent activities in the region. Just a day before, a Frontier Corps soldier and two terrorists were killed during an assault on a Frontier Constabulary post in Noshki city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025