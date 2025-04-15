Tragedy Strikes Balochistan: IED Attack Hits Constabulary Vehicle

An improvised explosive device (IED) attack resulted in the deaths of three policemen and injured 18 others in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Tuesday. The attack targeted a constabulary vehicle in the Dasht area of Mastung district.

According to Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind, the vehicle was hit while returning from duty. Three policemen died on the spot, and 18 were transported to a hospital in Quetta, with three officers in critical condition.

The attack comes amid rising insurgent activities in the region. Just a day before, a Frontier Corps soldier and two terrorists were killed during an assault on a Frontier Constabulary post in Noshki city.

