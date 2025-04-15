UK Secures Materials to Keep Steel Flame Alive Amid China Tensions

The UK government announced on Tuesday that it has procured enough raw materials to keep Britain's final remaining steelmaking blast furnaces operational for the foreseeable weeks.

The move comes amid fears of escalating tensions between the UK and China after the British decision to take control of British Steel from its Chinese-owned parent company, Jingye Group.

British Steel's ownership issues have taken center stage in UK politics, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer calling for emergency legislation to prevent the shutdown of the steel plants in Scunthorpe, northern England. China's Foreign Ministry urged the UK to handle the situation without politicizing it to maintain Chinese investor confidence.

