Malian Tax Dispute Shuts Barrick Gold Office

The Malian government has taken decisive action against Barrick Gold, a prominent Canadian mining company, by closing its head office in the capital city, Bamako. The closure comes amidst allegations of unpaid taxes, according to two insider sources who spoke to Reuters.

Barrick Gold, a major player in the mining sector, has not yet made an official statement regarding the situation, leaving questions about how the issue will be resolved. The company's next steps are eagerly anticipated by industry observers and stakeholders in Mali's mining sector.

This development raises concerns about the potential impact on Barrick Gold's operations in the region and broader implications for international businesses operating in Mali, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by foreign companies in complying with local regulations and tax codes.

(With inputs from agencies.)