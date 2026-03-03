Tragic Day: Multiple Unfortunate Accidents and a Suspicious Death Shake Community

On a somber Tuesday, two elderly persons lost their lives in separate road accidents, and the body of a young woman was found under suspicious circumstances, authorities reported. The incidents have left the local community in grief and raised concerns over safety.

The first tragedy occurred when a 60-year-old woman, Anwari, was hit and killed by an overturned truck while riding a bicycle with her husband. The driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, resulting in this fatal accident. Her husband, Waseem Ahmed, is receiving treatment for serious injuries. The driver fled the scene, and police are continuing their investigation.

In another incident, a 60-year-old man named Raj Bahadur was fatally struck by a car while walking near the Lucknow-Sultanpur National Highway. Efforts are ongoing to trace the car responsible. Meanwhile, the body of Karishma Pal, 27, was discovered at her parents' home, where she had been living due to family disputes. The cause of her death remains unclear, and police are probing the matter.