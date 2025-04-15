Caste Census Controversy: A Census of Hate?

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has launched a scathing attack on the caste census report presented before the Karnataka Cabinet, questioning whether the initiative aimed to incite societal divisions. The Minister, who serves under the steel and heavy industries portfolio, expressed deep skepticism over the report's findings.

Kumaraswamy, identifying with the Vokkaliga community, demanded transparency in understanding the actual demographics of the community across the Old Mysuru region. He suggested the census might be a strategic move to provoke unrest and distract from ongoing economic challenges and corruption scandals faced by the state government.

The Minister further criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his perceived reversal of stance on the census issue, hinting at political motivations behind the report. The contentious caste census, first commissioned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2015 and revisited in February 2024, will be the subject of further cabinet discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)