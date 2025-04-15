Supreme Court to Review Controversial Waqf Act Amendments

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new plea questioning the constitutional validity of various provisions within the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Filed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of Hari Shankar Jain and Mani Munjal, the petition alleges that the Act grants undue advantages to the Muslim community, causing societal imbalance.

The plea highlights concerns over the excessive powers granted to Waqf Boards, leading to widespread appropriation of government and private lands. It claims that public grievances have resulted in over 120 petitions pending in high courts across the country. Additionally, attention is drawn to a substantial increase in Waqf-registered land from 18 lakh acres in 2013 to 39 lakh acres in 2025, as stated by the Union home minister.

Demanding the exclusion of non-Muslims from the Act's provisions and restoration of properties to the government, the plea argues against Sections 3(r), 4, 6(1), 7(1), 8, 28, and 108 of the Act. The petition contends that these sections violate constitutional rights by allowing the conversion of public lands into Waqf property without adequate safeguards.

