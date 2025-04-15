Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Controversial Waqf Act Amendments

The Supreme Court will examine a new plea challenging several provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025, citing undue advantages to the Muslim community and violation of constitutional rights. The plea seeks exclusion of non-Muslims from the Act's provisions and recovery of lands recorded as Waqf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:56 IST
Supreme Court to Review Controversial Waqf Act Amendments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new plea questioning the constitutional validity of various provisions within the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Filed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain on behalf of Hari Shankar Jain and Mani Munjal, the petition alleges that the Act grants undue advantages to the Muslim community, causing societal imbalance.

The plea highlights concerns over the excessive powers granted to Waqf Boards, leading to widespread appropriation of government and private lands. It claims that public grievances have resulted in over 120 petitions pending in high courts across the country. Additionally, attention is drawn to a substantial increase in Waqf-registered land from 18 lakh acres in 2013 to 39 lakh acres in 2025, as stated by the Union home minister.

Demanding the exclusion of non-Muslims from the Act's provisions and restoration of properties to the government, the plea argues against Sections 3(r), 4, 6(1), 7(1), 8, 28, and 108 of the Act. The petition contends that these sections violate constitutional rights by allowing the conversion of public lands into Waqf property without adequate safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025