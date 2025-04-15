Left Menu

Iran's Khamenei Expresses Cautious Stance on US Nuclear Talks

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has expressed a cautious stance regarding nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. While neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic about the talks, Khamenei remains doubtful about Washington's intentions, as reported by the Student News Network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 16:11 IST
Iran's Khamenei Expresses Cautious Stance on US Nuclear Talks
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In recent developments concerning nuclear negotiations, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has taken a guarded approach regarding talks between Iran and the United States.

Speaking through the Student News Network, Khamenei articulated that he does not feel excessively optimistic or pessimistic about the ongoing discussions.

However, his skepticism towards Washington remains intact, underscoring a cautious and wary stance in regards to the intentions of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025