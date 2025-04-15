Iran's Khamenei Expresses Cautious Stance on US Nuclear Talks

In recent developments concerning nuclear negotiations, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has taken a guarded approach regarding talks between Iran and the United States.

Speaking through the Student News Network, Khamenei articulated that he does not feel excessively optimistic or pessimistic about the ongoing discussions.

However, his skepticism towards Washington remains intact, underscoring a cautious and wary stance in regards to the intentions of the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)