EU's Commitment to Gaza: Dubravka Suica's Role in Washington

EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica is set to visit Washington to attend the Board of Peace meeting. Her participation underscores the EU's commitment to supporting Gaza's ceasefire and aiding in its post-war recovery, despite not being a member of the board.

EU Commissioner Dubravka Suica is heading to Washington this week to join a meeting of the Board of Peace, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump. Her involvement was confirmed by an EU Commission spokesperson on Monday, emphasizing her role as an observer.

The EU Commission clarified that it does not intend to join the Board of Peace. Instead, its participation in the meeting is a reflection of its longstanding commitment to implementing the Gaza ceasefire and engaging in international efforts for Gaza's reconstruction and post-war recovery.

Spokesperson Guillaume Mercier highlighted their dedication to the rehabilitation and peace efforts in Gaza, aligning with global initiatives aimed at supporting the region's future stability and development.

