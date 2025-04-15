Renewed Tensions: Armenia Challenges Azerbaijan Over Ceasefire Violations

Armenia has made a call to Azerbaijan to investigate alleged ceasefire violations as tensions rise along their shared border, threatening the peace established earlier this year. This plea follows a series of cross-border shootings reported by both nations.

Despite an agreed peace treaty in March aimed at resolving decades-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, ceasefire violations have been reported 26 times by both sides since its drafting. Azerbaijan has particularly been vocal with accusations, as President Ilham Aliyev has hinted at military action if Armenia does not commit to signing the treaty.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed parliament, urging Azerbaijan to collaborate on investigating these incidents. While negotiations have stalled due to demands from both parties, no casualties have been reported since February 2024 on the volatile frontier.

