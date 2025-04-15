France Slammed by Untamed Wave of Drug-Related Prison Attacks

French prisons faced a series of attacks overnight as a backlash to the government's intensified efforts against drug trafficking. Automatic gunfire targeted the Toulon prison, while vehicles were set ablaze and threats were issued to staff in multiple facilities, revealing the extent of the drug crisis in the country.

Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has played a pivotal role in reinforcing prison security and tackling drug kingpins. He pledged support for affected officers and vowed not to yield to intimidation tactics. Meanwhile, the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has taken charge of the investigation into these incidents.

These attacks come amid a surge in cocaine availability, with criminal gangs extending their influence across France, exacerbating safety concerns and political shifts. Efforts are underway to strengthen legislative measures against organized crime, including isolating major drug traffickers to curb this burgeoning threat.

