VHP Calls for Action Against Attacks on Hindus in West Bengal

Vishwa Hindu Parishad urges the West Bengal government to address attacks on Hindus linked to Waqf Act protests. VHP criticized TMC ministers for their statements and highlighted the exodus of Bengali Hindus from Murshidabad. The group called for central intervention and compensation for affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has urged West Bengal's administration to halt attacks on Hindus, following unrest related to Waqf Act protests. The group demanded compensation for victims and warned of potential central intervention if violent incidents persist.

Speaking in Siliguri, VHP's national secretary general, Milind Parande, condemned state ministers Siddiqullah Chowdhury and Firhad Hakim for their statements during the crisis, labeling them as 'provocative and insensitive.' Parande likened the exodus of Bengali Hindus from Murshidabad to past events in Kashmir.

The VHP insists the state government must maintain law and order during anti-Waqf Act agitations, calling for the prosecution of those inciting violence. Minister Hakim's remarks downplaying the attacks were termed 'shameful.' Meanwhile, Chowdhury's statements about expanding protests were seen as incitement, necessitating legal action, concludes the VHP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

