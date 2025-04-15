Left Menu

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Steps In: Defending the Waqf (Amendment) Act

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board seeks to intervene in a Supreme Court writ petition against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. It wants to defend the Act, stating it has a vested interest due to the numerous Waqf properties it manages in the state, many of which face legitimacy and encroachment challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has submitted an application in the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The petition was filed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who questions the legitimacy of the recently passed law.

On Monday, the Board filed its intervention application along with an affidavit to the apex court. According to a source from the Waqf Board, the move aims to defend the Act, asserting that it is a vital stakeholder due to its administration of numerous Waqf properties in Uttarakhand.

The Board's application highlights the presence of 5,317 Waqf properties in the state and raises concerns about the authenticity of these properties and the issue of encroachments. The Board hopes to assist the court by making legal and factual submissions on these pertinent issues.

