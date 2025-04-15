Left Menu

Digital Trail Leads to Fake Currency Bust in Madhya Pradesh

Police in Madhya Pradesh, India, apprehended five individuals involved in a counterfeit currency operation. The group was nabbed following the capture of three members in Indore's Anurag Nagar after a tip-off. Investigations revealed links to a wider network, primarily managed through social media connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Police successfully intercepted a criminal gang dealing in counterfeit currency, arresting five individuals and seizing fake notes with a face value exceeding Rs 4 lakh. The operation spanned multiple cities, aiming to dismantle a network involved in the illicit production and circulation of forged currency throughout the region.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi shed light on the arrests, noting the pivotal roles of three gang members captured from a hotel in Indore's Anurag Nagar Extension. Identified as Abdul Shoaib alias Chhotu, Rahees Khan, and Prafull Kumar Kori, these individuals were reportedly at the heart of the operation based in Chhindwara district.

Officers uncovered a cache of 100 fake Rs 500 notes, along with equipment such as a printer, butter paper, and a lamination machine. Their interrogation led to the arrest of two additional accomplices, Akash Ghaaru and Shankar Chaurasia, in Bhopal, along with their substantial haul of 770 counterfeit notes. The operation underscores the critical need for technological vigilance in tackling counterfeit currency crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

