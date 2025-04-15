Left Menu

Caste Census Controversy: Is It a Catalyst for Division?

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticizes the recently tabled caste census in the Karnataka Cabinet, questioning its intent and suggesting it might instigate division and unrest. He raises concerns about the census being a potential diversion from government scandals and inflation issues, and expresses dissatisfaction with its interpretation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-04-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 17:49 IST
Caste Census Controversy: Is It a Catalyst for Division?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has raised serious concerns over the caste census report presented to the Karnataka Cabinet, describing it as a potential source of division rather than an objective survey.

Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy questioned the real motive behind the census, suggesting it may not only fuel social unrest but also serve as a distraction from other political missteps, such as price hikes and corruption allegations.

He further criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's change in stance, while also questioning the methodologies and statistics presented in the census, particularly regarding the Vokkaliga community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025