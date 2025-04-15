Caste Census Controversy: Is It a Catalyst for Division?
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy criticizes the recently tabled caste census in the Karnataka Cabinet, questioning its intent and suggesting it might instigate division and unrest. He raises concerns about the census being a potential diversion from government scandals and inflation issues, and expresses dissatisfaction with its interpretation.
Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has raised serious concerns over the caste census report presented to the Karnataka Cabinet, describing it as a potential source of division rather than an objective survey.
Addressing the media, Kumaraswamy questioned the real motive behind the census, suggesting it may not only fuel social unrest but also serve as a distraction from other political missteps, such as price hikes and corruption allegations.
He further criticized Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's change in stance, while also questioning the methodologies and statistics presented in the census, particularly regarding the Vokkaliga community.
