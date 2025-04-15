Businessman Abducted and Murdered: The Cyber-Trap That Led to Tragedy

A Pune businessman was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in a case suspected to involve a cyber-business entrapment scheme, authorities reported.

The victim, Laxman Shinde, was last heard from on April 11 after arriving at Patna airport. His body was found in Jehanabad district on April 14, sparking investigations and detentions.

Police, aided by local forces, have arrested multiple individuals. The investigation focuses on a sophisticated scheme that likely led to this tragic event, highlighting growing concerns over cyber-crime entanglements.

(With inputs from agencies.)