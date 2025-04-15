President Murmu Inspires 2023 IAS Batch: Serve with Integrity, Drive Change

In a momentous interaction, the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu addressed a group of IAS officers from the 2023 batch currently serving as Assistant Secretaries in various Union Ministries and Departments. The meeting took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, where the President shared her vision, expectations, and words of encouragement for the young civil servants who stand at the threshold of their administrative careers.

President Murmu, in her address, lauded the officers for reaching this prestigious stage through unwavering dedication, perseverance, and discipline. “Becoming an IAS officer is not an easy journey. You have earned this position with exceptional hard work and determination,” she said. Acknowledging the personal transformation the journey has already brought in their lives, she emphasized that their next mission is to channel this drive to positively transform the lives of others — especially the marginalized and underprivileged.

She reminded the officers that their roles provide them with significant authority and wide-ranging responsibilities. Even in their first postings, they have the power to initiate change and improve public service delivery. "With integrity, empathy, and clarity of purpose, your actions can shape the future of countless citizens. That is the true power and responsibility of public service," the President remarked.

A Call to Serve with Compassion and Vision

The President encouraged the officers to remain rooted in the values that define good governance — honesty, simplicity, accountability, and ethical conduct. She expressed concern over the “pollution of immorality” and “erosion of values” in modern times, pointing out that such challenges are as serious as environmental threats like pollution and climate change.

“Civil servants should be embodiments of truth, fairness, and sincerity,” she asserted. “The most desirable policy in public service is honesty. If your conscience is clear and your work is selfless, you will always find inner peace and long-term satisfaction.”

She also advised them to revisit their earlier postings during the course of their careers, to witness firsthand the impact of their decisions. “When you return to places where you once served, and see the change that your efforts initiated, it becomes a deeply fulfilling experience,” the President shared.

Social Media Is Not the Metric of Success

In a strong message against superficial success, President Murmu cautioned the officers against seeking validation through social media popularity. “Your real career story will be written by your service, not by the number of likes or followers,” she said. “Real social net worth is measured in public trust, not online metrics.”

Citizens First: Bridging the Gap Between Government and People

Recognizing the transformative nature of digital governance, President Murmu acknowledged the rising awareness and aspirations of the Indian populace. “In this digital age, the common citizen is more informed, more vocal, and rightly expects more transparency and accountability from administrators,” she noted.

She encouraged the officers to develop meaningful connections with the people they serve, actively participate in local development efforts, and respond constructively to the concerns raised by elected representatives. "When you listen closely to people and work collaboratively at the grassroots level, you are not just executing programs — you are nation-building."

Building a Stronger India, One Decision at a Time

The President concluded her address with a stirring reminder of the broader mission of public service. “Your work at the local and state levels will directly contribute to the realization of national development goals. Each policy implemented, each grievance addressed, and each improvement made in administration echoes across the country.”

President Murmu’s words left a lasting impression on the newly minted officers. Her call for ethical conduct, public-centric leadership, and genuine dedication to duty was a reaffirmation of the core ideals that define the Indian Administrative Service.

As these young officers return to their ministries and prepare to take on greater responsibilities in their careers, they carry with them the President’s message — a guiding light that urges them to be not just administrators, but compassionate changemakers committed to the spirit of service.

