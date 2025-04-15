Left Menu

CDC Vaccine Review, UK Hack Allegations, and Trump's Deportation Proposal: U.S. News Briefs

The U.S. CDC advisers are set to review vaccine guidelines after a delay. Major news includes hacking allegations against a UK firm by a U.S. lawyer, Trump's controversial deportation proposal, Weinstein's new trial, import price fluctuations, and a call for 23andMe's co-founder testimony amid bankruptcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 18:27 IST
CDC Vaccine Review, UK Hack Allegations, and Trump's Deportation Proposal: U.S. News Briefs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is slated to gather for a review of vaccine guidelines, including for new COVID-19 shots, after a significant delay.

In related legal news, a New York lawyer has alleged that a British intelligence firm hired hackers to unfairly influence a court case in favor of its clients, associated with the collapsed Russian oil company Yukos.

President Donald Trump's proposal to deport U.S. citizens with criminal records to El Salvador has sparked concern for its potential violation of U.S. law. This marks a notable escalation in the administration's immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025