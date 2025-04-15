CDC Vaccine Review, UK Hack Allegations, and Trump's Deportation Proposal: U.S. News Briefs

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is slated to gather for a review of vaccine guidelines, including for new COVID-19 shots, after a significant delay.

In related legal news, a New York lawyer has alleged that a British intelligence firm hired hackers to unfairly influence a court case in favor of its clients, associated with the collapsed Russian oil company Yukos.

President Donald Trump's proposal to deport U.S. citizens with criminal records to El Salvador has sparked concern for its potential violation of U.S. law. This marks a notable escalation in the administration's immigration policy.

