Crisis in Delhi's Overcrowded Prisons: An Alarming Justice Report

The India Justice Report 2025 has shed light on the dire state of Delhi's prison system, revealing that a staggering 91 percent of inmates are undertrials. The report, a collective effort led by Tata Trusts and involving various civil society organisations, paints a concerning picture of overcrowding and systemic inefficiencies.

Data indicates that three of the capital's 16 prisons have consistently operated at over 250 percent capacity between 2020 and 2022. The overall prison system has exceeded 170 percent capacity for over a decade, with significant staff shortages further compounding the crisis.

Medical services are critically strained, with only 90 doctors available for 18,000 prisoners. Despite full video conferencing capabilities, the system remains congested, primarily due to the high number of undertrial detainees. The IJR stresses the urgent need for foundational changes, advocating that justice delivery be recognized as a critical service.

(With inputs from agencies.)