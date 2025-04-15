Supreme Court to Hear Key Petitions on Waqf Act Controversy

The Supreme Court is poised to address a pivotal legal challenge against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as it prepares to hear a slew of petitions spearheaded by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. The plaintiffs, which include prominent political figures and civil rights groups, argue the Act contravenes India's constitutional protections.

A three-judge bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, has identified ten significant petitions, with new submissions still surfacing, challenging the Act's perceived encroachment on religious management rights. The petitioners assert that the amendments unfairly target the Muslim community and undermine religious institutions' autonomy.

With heated debates preceding its passage in the Parliament, the Waqf (Amendment) Act's legitimacy is under scrutiny for allegedly imposing arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties. The Act's critics, representing a spectrum of political and religious perspectives, demand its dissolution, citing violations of fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.

