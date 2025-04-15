BJP Criticizes Congress Amid National Herald Case Developments

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Tuesday, following the Enforcement Directorate's decision to file a chargesheet against key Congress figures, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, in the National Herald case. The BJP alleged that those responsible for the misuse of public funds must now face consequences.

Accusations of playing the 'victim card' have been leveled against Congress leaders by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla, who criticized the opposition's claims of political vendetta linked to the Enforcement Directorate's actions. Poonwalla emphasized that the legal proceedings originated from the court's directive, questioning Congress's interpretation of judicial motivations.

The chargesheet, submitted by the Enforcement Directorate on April 9, implicates several prominent Congress members in alleged money laundering activities. Special Judge Vishal Gogne has reviewed the document and scheduled further hearings for April 25, as the case continues to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)