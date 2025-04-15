Security Synergy: Kashmir's Unified Frontlines

Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, V K Birdi, conducted a security review meeting on Tuesday to bolster coordination among numerous security agencies working in the Valley.

The high-level meeting, held at the Kashmir Police Control Room, involved senior officers from various forces such as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

During the meeting, Birdi stressed the necessity of maintaining heightened vigilance in light of potential threats and called for securing vulnerable areas, enhancing intelligence networks, and adhering to standard operating procedures. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining unity among security and intelligence units to ensure the safe execution of high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)