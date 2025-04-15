Left Menu

Security Synergy: Kashmir's Unified Frontlines

On Tuesday, IGP V K Birdi assessed the security measures in Kashmir for better coordination among the agencies. Birdi emphasized the importance of intelligence enhancement, robust inter-agency collaboration, and proactive strategies to ensure safety in the face of potential threats and upcoming events.

  • India

Inspector General of Police for Kashmir, V K Birdi, conducted a security review meeting on Tuesday to bolster coordination among numerous security agencies working in the Valley.

The high-level meeting, held at the Kashmir Police Control Room, involved senior officers from various forces such as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Sashastra Seema Bal.

During the meeting, Birdi stressed the necessity of maintaining heightened vigilance in light of potential threats and called for securing vulnerable areas, enhancing intelligence networks, and adhering to standard operating procedures. He also highlighted the importance of maintaining unity among security and intelligence units to ensure the safe execution of high-profile events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

