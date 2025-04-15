Supreme Court Advocates Controlled Liberty in Society

The Supreme Court reaffirmed on Monday that while liberty remains a cherished aspect of individual life, it must be regulated to prevent endangerment to societal well-being. The court emphasized that no societal element should jeopardize the life and liberty of others, labeling such actions as anti-social.

A bench led by Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan revoked bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to 13 individuals accused in an inter-state human trafficking case, deeming them substantial threats to society.

The court underscored the importance of balancing individual liberty with the larger social interest, noting that deprivation of liberty should only occur with legal sanction, to maintain order without disrupting societal harmony.

