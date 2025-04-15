Left Menu

Delhi Court Denies Bail in Rs 3.90 Crore Impersonation Case

A Delhi court has rejected the bail application of Ajay Kumar Nayyar, who allegedly impersonated as the nephew of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Nayyar is accused of defrauding a complainant of Rs 3.90 crore by promising a Rs 90 crore government tender. This decision comes amidst serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:55 IST
Delhi Court Denies Bail in Rs 3.90 Crore Impersonation Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Ajay Kumar Nayyar, who stands accused of impersonating as the nephew of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a high-profile cheating case.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur dismissed Nayyar's bail application, highlighting the severity of the allegations against him. Nayyar allegedly promised a government tender worth Rs 90 crore and defrauded the complainant of Rs 3.90 crore.

The court's decision reflects concern over potential misuse of liberty by Nayyar, given the gravity of the offense. The accused argued for his release after more than three years in custody; however, the prosecution maintained strong opposition, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025