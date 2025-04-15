Delhi Court Denies Bail in Rs 3.90 Crore Impersonation Case

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Ajay Kumar Nayyar, who stands accused of impersonating as the nephew of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a high-profile cheating case.

Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur dismissed Nayyar's bail application, highlighting the severity of the allegations against him. Nayyar allegedly promised a government tender worth Rs 90 crore and defrauded the complainant of Rs 3.90 crore.

The court's decision reflects concern over potential misuse of liberty by Nayyar, given the gravity of the offense. The accused argued for his release after more than three years in custody; however, the prosecution maintained strong opposition, emphasizing the seriousness of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)