Govt Launches PNG Portal, Amends Oilfields Act for Greater Clarity

In a major push to boost domestic energy production and reduce reliance on imports, India’s hydrocarbon sector is witnessing an unprecedented phase of accelerated exploration and reform-driven development. Speaking at the signing ceremony for the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round-IX and the Special Discovered Small Field (DSF) Round held in New Delhi, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, outlined a robust roadmap for transforming India’s upstream oil and gas sector. The event marked a historic milestone in India’s energy journey, with multiple new exploration contracts signed and significant policy announcements made.

Building a Self-Reliant Energy Future

Minister Puri opened his address with a vision aligned with Viksit Bharat, emphasizing the government’s commitment to creating a “resilient and future-ready energy ecosystem.” He noted that the event wasn’t just ceremonial but emblematic of India's strategic mission to reduce its staggering 88% dependence on crude oil imports and 50% on natural gas.

With India projected to contribute 25% of the world’s incremental energy demand over the next two decades, the government is aggressively stepping up its exploration and production (E&P) activities. The Minister referred to the current period as a “watershed moment” for Indian hydrocarbons, contrasting it with the “dull decade” of 2006–2016, characterized by policy stagnation and an exodus of global energy players such as BP, ENI, and Santos due to bureaucratic and regulatory delays.

Massive Expansion in Exploration Activities

India’s sedimentary basins—long underexplored—are now at the heart of the transformation. Since 2014, the country has increased the explored area of these basins from just 6% to 10%, with a target of 15% by 2030. The ultimate goal is to bring 1 million square kilometers under active exploration. A critical enabler of this progress has been the dramatic 99% reduction in “No-Go” zones within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), opening up vast previously inaccessible areas for scientific surveys and drilling.

Minister Puri highlighted that 76% of the current exploration acreage has been awarded post-2014, demonstrating the efficacy of the government’s reform agenda. Under OALP Round-IX alone, 28 blocks across eight sedimentary basins were awarded, totaling 1.36 lakh square kilometers—38% of which were formerly in “No-Go” zones. Additionally, two more blocks were allocated under the DSF Round, attracting a total of 60 bids.

Empowering Exploration Through Science and Transparency

Scientific innovation and data transparency have been key to India’s energy transition. The government has invested over ₹7,500 crore in acquiring new 2D and 3D seismic data, conducting aerial surveys in geologically challenging regions, and drilling stratigraphic wells for better sub-surface understanding. The National Data Repository (NDR) is also being revamped as a cloud-based platform to provide quick and transparent access to seismic and well data—crucial tools for potential investors and energy firms.

Looking forward, the government’s ambition remains undeterred. At India Energy Week 2025, OALP Round-X was launched, offering 25 blocks across 13 sedimentary basins—an unprecedented 1.92 lakh square kilometers in total area. Notably, over 51% of this acreage falls within formerly restricted regions, reflecting the scale of regulatory opening.

DSF Round-IV and Focus on Unconventional Resources

Minister Puri announced the official launch of DSF Round-IV at the same event, involving 55 discovered fields across nine contract areas with estimated reserves of 258.59 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE). All blocks have been technically vetted by global energy experts, with complete datasets made publicly available to ensure transparency and investor confidence.

To date, the three prior DSF rounds (I, II, III) have resulted in 85 Revenue Sharing Contracts covering 175 fields, reinforcing the government’s commitment to facilitating ease of doing business in the hydrocarbon space.

The Minister also turned the spotlight on unconventional energy sources, particularly Coal Bed Methane (CBM), which holds a strategic place in India’s energy mix. Estimated CBM reserves currently stand at 2,600 billion cubic meters (BCM), with 15 blocks already active and five under production. To further develop this resource, the government will soon launch the Special CBM 2025 Round, offering three blocks—two in West Bengal and one in Gujarat.

Modernized Legislation and Participatory Governance

One of the evening’s biggest announcements was the coming into effect of the amended Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948 (ORDA) on April 15, 2025. This long-awaited overhaul modernizes India's upstream legal and regulatory framework, bringing it closer to international standards and improving the investment climate for global players.

The Minister also unveiled the final report of the Joint Working Group (JWG), a collaborative platform that includes private exploration and production (E&P) operators, National Oil Companies, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons. Formed to address industry concerns and operational bottlenecks, the JWG’s recommendations are now poised to shape the next phase of sectoral policy.

In a further step toward inclusive governance, Minister Puri launched the PNG Rules Public Consultation Portal, inviting stakeholders and the general public to provide feedback on proposed policy reforms. These draft rules will inform future Model Revenue Sharing Contracts and streamline regulations to enhance clarity and ease of doing business.

A Resounding Call to Action

Congratulating the awardees of OALP and DSF rounds, Minister Puri emphasized their critical role in shaping India's energy security. “Your success,” he said, “will be pivotal in meeting the rising energy demands of a nation poised to become one of the world’s largest energy consumers.”

With a comprehensive suite of policy reforms, transparent bidding processes, a focus on sustainability, and an inclusive regulatory framework, India is not only reviving its hydrocarbon sector but is redefining it for a new age of energy independence and innovation.