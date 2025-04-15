Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: High-Profile Killings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A series of targeted attacks in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province led to the deaths of a senior civil judge, a former district nazim, and a lawyer. The incidents took place in separate locations and involved unidentified assailants opening fire on the vehicles of the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A series of targeted attacks rocked Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of three prominent figures. Among the victims were a senior civil judge, a lawyer, and a former district nazim, officials confirmed.

In Nowshera, unidentified gunmen launched a brazen attack near the Rashakai Interchange, killing Senior Civil Judge Admin Mardan Hayat and his companion, lawyer Khalid Khan. The duo's vehicle was riddled with bullets as they traveled to Peshawar.

In a separate incident in the Kohat district, former district nazim Malik Asad came under fire from unknown assailants. While Asad succumbed to his injuries, police reported that others in his vehicle sustained injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

