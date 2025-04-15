Left Menu

Rajasthan's Ambitious Path to a Developed Future by 2047

The Rajasthan government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, aims to actualize the vision of a 'developed Rajasthan' by 2047 through the transparent implementation of budget announcements. Key priorities include public welfare, infrastructure development, water supply, and energy production, with strict measures against negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 15-04-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 23:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a clear directive to fulfill the aspirations of eight crore residents, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the central role of public welfare in the state budget. Sharma urged departments to swiftly implement budgetary decisions without delay.

Reviewing the financial year 2024-25's budget progress, Sharma declared 2047 as the target for a 'developed Rajasthan.' Elimination of bureaucratic lag and transparent execution are set as priorities, with harsh penalties for any negligence. Critical investments in water infrastructure and energy capacity are already underway, with strategic use of technology like the 'Call Before You Dig' app to prevent road damage.

Sharma also focused on bolstering Rajasthan's energy sector, particularly augmenting solar power and pump storage projects. Health services, from urban to remote areas, are also poised for enhancement, as the government takes strides toward comprehensive regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

