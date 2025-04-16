Breaking Limits: A New Record in the Bernese Alps

In a remarkable feat, Swiss climber Nicolas Hojac and Austrian partner Philipp Brugger have shattered a longstanding alpine record. The duo ascended the North Faces of Eiger, Monch, and Jungfrau in an astonishing 15 hours and 30 minutes, outperforming the previous 25-hour record set by Ueli Steck and Stephan Siegrist in 2004.

The climb, completed on April 5 in the Bernese Alps, not only broke records but also demonstrated what the human spirit and determination can achieve. Begining their ascent at 01:00 local time, they reached the Eiger in just under six hours—a journey that typically takes amateur climbers one to two days.

The achievement is particularly poignant for Brugger, who battled a health setback just a year prior. 'Standing on the Jungfrau with Nico just one year after my injury feels surreal,' he remarked. Their success serves as an inspiring reminder that limits can be pushed beyond expectations.

