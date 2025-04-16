Left Menu

Pentagon Advisor Escorted Out Amid Leak Investigation

Dan Caldwell, a senior advisor to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was escorted out of the Pentagon due to an ongoing investigation into leaks. Caldwell was placed on administrative leave for unauthorized disclosure. The matter is still under investigation, according to a U.S. official.

Dan Caldwell, a senior advisor to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, was escorted from the Pentagon on Tuesday amid ongoing inquiries into leaks at the Department of Defense. A U.S. official confirmed to Reuters that Caldwell is currently on administrative leave following an alleged unauthorized disclosure.

According to the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the decision to remove Caldwell from his position has not been previously disclosed to the public. The investigation into the leak is still active, and further details remain sparse.

This development comes as the Pentagon grapples with internal security concerns, spotlighting the challenges faced by officials in safeguarding sensitive information.

