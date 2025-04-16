Musk's Transparency Push: DOGE vs. SEC

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is making strides towards accessing key data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but not without encountering resistance, according to a source. The initiative is led by Eliezer Mishory, aiming to access email communications and other sensitive SEC data.

Despite some pushback, Mishory has achieved access to certain procurement data, a second source noted. The SEC, while declining formal comment, is engaged in discussions with DOGE to streamline costs and optimize public fund utilization, aligning with federal efficiency goals.

This effort is part of a broader agenda under Trump's administration to overhaul federal processes. However, longstanding tensions between Musk and the SEC continue, highlighted by a recent lawsuit over delayed stock disclosure. DOGE's access to SEC systems remains a sensitive issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)