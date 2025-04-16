Musk's Transparency Push: DOGE vs. SEC
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) seeks access to SEC data, facing resistance from the regulator. DOGE, led by Eliezer Mishory, aims to enhance transparency. The request aligns with Trump's government reform, but tensions persist between Musk and the SEC over disclosure issues.
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is making strides towards accessing key data from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but not without encountering resistance, according to a source. The initiative is led by Eliezer Mishory, aiming to access email communications and other sensitive SEC data.
Despite some pushback, Mishory has achieved access to certain procurement data, a second source noted. The SEC, while declining formal comment, is engaged in discussions with DOGE to streamline costs and optimize public fund utilization, aligning with federal efficiency goals.
This effort is part of a broader agenda under Trump's administration to overhaul federal processes. However, longstanding tensions between Musk and the SEC continue, highlighted by a recent lawsuit over delayed stock disclosure. DOGE's access to SEC systems remains a sensitive issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU to Empower Europol with Expanded Role and Data Access
Apple Challenges UK Over Demand for Encrypted Data Access
MoSPI Unveils Revamped Microdata Portal and AI-based Tools to Enhance Data Access and Policymaking
Judge Eases Data Access Ban on Musk's Government Efficiency Department
Elon Musk's DOGE Team Challenges SEC for Data Access