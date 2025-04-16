Global Effort: A New Pact for Pandemic Preparedness

The World Health Organization (WHO) is on the brink of finalizing a historic new treaty aimed at improving global response to pandemics, following the COVID-19 crisis that claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2022. The treaty seeks to address deficits in vaccine distribution and ensure equitable resource sharing.

Negotiations have highlighted divides between wealthy and low-income nations, particularly regarding drug distribution and financial structures. A contentious aspect is whether funding should be anchored in a dedicated fund or draw from existing resources like the World Bank's pandemic fund.

Despite concerns from critics about national sovereignty issues, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasizes that the new agreement will bolster countries' pandemic defenses. The treaty's approval, expected by the World Health Assembly, could mark just the second treaty in WHO's 75-year history.

(With inputs from agencies.)