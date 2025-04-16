Gambian Ex-Dictator's Henchman Convicted for Torture in U.S.

In a landmark judicial move, Michael Sang Correa, a Gambian national residing in the United States, has been convicted of torture by a Colorado jury, as announced by the Justice Department.

Correa was found guilty of multiple counts of torture committed in 2006 in The Gambia under the authority of former dictator Yahya Jammeh. His crimes involved the brutal torture of numerous individuals, including acts of beating and flesh burning, owing to their alleged participation in a coup against Jammeh's regime.

This case marks a significant precedent as it is the first known criminal prosecution involving 'the Junglers,' a covert unit of the Gambian army infamous for its severe methods during Jammeh's rule. Correa now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years per torture count, as stipulated by U.S. law.

