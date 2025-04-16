Left Menu

Gambian Ex-Dictator's Henchman Convicted for Torture in U.S.

Michael Sang Correa, a Gambian national, has been convicted in the U.S. for torturing victims in The Gambia in 2006 under dictator Yahya Jammeh. Known for being part of 'the Junglers,' Correa faces up to 20 years in prison for each count of torture and conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 05:02 IST
Gambian Ex-Dictator's Henchman Convicted for Torture in U.S.

In a landmark judicial move, Michael Sang Correa, a Gambian national residing in the United States, has been convicted of torture by a Colorado jury, as announced by the Justice Department.

Correa was found guilty of multiple counts of torture committed in 2006 in The Gambia under the authority of former dictator Yahya Jammeh. His crimes involved the brutal torture of numerous individuals, including acts of beating and flesh burning, owing to their alleged participation in a coup against Jammeh's regime.

This case marks a significant precedent as it is the first known criminal prosecution involving 'the Junglers,' a covert unit of the Gambian army infamous for its severe methods during Jammeh's rule. Correa now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years per torture count, as stipulated by U.S. law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025