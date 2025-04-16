Hong Kong Post Halts U.S. Services Over Tariff Dispute

Hong Kong Post has announced the suspension of its sea and air mail services to the United States, citing 'bullying' tariffs imposed by the U.S. government. The suspension applies to goods-containing mail, while items containing only documents remain unaffected.

The postal service's move comes as a response to what it describes as 'unreasonable' and 'abusive' tariffs. It stated that Hong Kong residents should brace themselves for hefty fees due to these U.S. measures. In its announcement, the Hong Kong Post firmly declared it would not act as a collector of these tariffs for the U.S.

As a special administrative region of China, Hong Kong is facing tariffs similar to those on mainland China. The decision to halt services follows changes in U.S. policy, including the elimination of the 'de minimus' exemption, impacting the financial hub's ability to operate under its previous special status.

