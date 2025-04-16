Left Menu

Hong Kong Post Halts U.S. Services Over Tariff Dispute

Hong Kong Post announced it has suspended mail services containing goods to the U.S. due to escalating tariffs. They criticized the U.S. for imposing 'unreasonable' fees, and will not collect tariffs on behalf of the U.S. The decision follows the removal of the 'de minimus' exemption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 07:16 IST
Hong Kong Post Halts U.S. Services Over Tariff Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong Post has announced the suspension of its sea and air mail services to the United States, citing 'bullying' tariffs imposed by the U.S. government. The suspension applies to goods-containing mail, while items containing only documents remain unaffected.

The postal service's move comes as a response to what it describes as 'unreasonable' and 'abusive' tariffs. It stated that Hong Kong residents should brace themselves for hefty fees due to these U.S. measures. In its announcement, the Hong Kong Post firmly declared it would not act as a collector of these tariffs for the U.S.

As a special administrative region of China, Hong Kong is facing tariffs similar to those on mainland China. The decision to halt services follows changes in U.S. policy, including the elimination of the 'de minimus' exemption, impacting the financial hub's ability to operate under its previous special status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025