Political Lobbying: Australian Sports Leagues Gift Politicians Thousands in Match Tickets

In an effort to sway Australian legislators against banning online gambling ads, the country's top sports leagues gifted approximately A$245,000 in event tickets to politicians, according to government documents reviewed by Reuters. This two-year period saw prominent political figures like Prime Minister Anthony Albanese receiving substantial ticket allocations.

Albanese had initially promised action on gambling advertising but postponed the issue to a future parliament session, following a May 3 general election. Despite a 2023 report advocating for stricter advertising regulations, lobbying efforts by the gambling industry and sports bodies have stalled progress, even as public support for a ban remains high.

Critics argue that the extensive gifting of tickets reveals the influence sports leagues have over political decision-making. Both the NRL and AFL actively campaigned against the ban, emphasizing their financial stakes in gambling-related revenue. As lawmakers continue to deliberate, the delicate balance between public interest and financial interests remains under scrutiny.

