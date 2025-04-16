World Health Organization Secures Historic Pandemic Preparedness Pact

In a historic move, the World Health Organization has secured a legally binding agreement aimed at preparing the globe for future pandemics after extensive negotiations lasting over three years. This comes as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic that claimed millions of lives between 2020 and 2022.

The comprehensive proposal focuses on preventing future pandemics by enhancing global collaboration. Measures include creating a pathogen access and benefit-sharing system, boosting geographically diverse research capacities, and establishing a global supply chain and logistics network. It also emphasizes the importance of strengthening health system resilience.

Despite the United States' decision to exit the discussions, the agreement represents a victory for multilateralism. "This is a historic moment," said Nina Schwalbe, founder of global health think tank Spark Street Advisors. The proposal will be reviewed at the World Health Assembly policy meeting in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)