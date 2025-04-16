The Chinese defense ministry condemned the United States on Wednesday, labeling its use of force as "wanton" in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese aggression. This follows reports that U.S. defense spending is projected to rise significantly by 2026.

"The sky-high defense budget exposed once again the bellicose nature of the U.S. side and its belief in 'might makes right'," said Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Chinese defense ministry, in a statement.

The diplomatic clash underscores rising tensions between the two nations, as military strategies come under scrutiny amidst ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)