Rising Tensions: U.S. Defense Spending Sparks Chinese Criticism

The Chinese defense ministry criticized the United States for its increased defense spending and accusations of Chinese aggression. Spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang condemned America's belief in 'might makes right' as the U.S. prepares for higher military expenditures by 2026, highlighting perceived American bellicosity.

The Chinese defense ministry condemned the United States on Wednesday, labeling its use of force as "wanton" in response to U.S. accusations of Chinese aggression. This follows reports that U.S. defense spending is projected to rise significantly by 2026.

"The sky-high defense budget exposed once again the bellicose nature of the U.S. side and its belief in 'might makes right'," said Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Chinese defense ministry, in a statement.

The diplomatic clash underscores rising tensions between the two nations, as military strategies come under scrutiny amidst ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

