Explosive Hoax: RDO Office Under Threat

The Office of the Revenue Divisional Officer was thrust into chaos Wednesday after receiving a chilling bomb threat via email, leading to a swift evacuation.

Bomb and dog squads combed the premises, with a senior officer noting similar threats had arisen across the state, suggesting a possible hoax.

The alleged email warned of an RDX explosive set to detonate at 1:30 PM, timed with the supposed elimination of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy. Last month's similar threats were all hoaxes.

(With inputs from agencies.)