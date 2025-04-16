Explosive Hoax: RDO Office Under Threat
The Office of the Revenue Divisional Officer received a bomb threat via email, prompting an evacuation and a search by bomb and dog squads. Similar threats were reported in other districts. The threat claimed an explosive would detonate, targeting AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy, but may be a hoax.
The Office of the Revenue Divisional Officer was thrust into chaos Wednesday after receiving a chilling bomb threat via email, leading to a swift evacuation.
Bomb and dog squads combed the premises, with a senior officer noting similar threats had arisen across the state, suggesting a possible hoax.
The alleged email warned of an RDX explosive set to detonate at 1:30 PM, timed with the supposed elimination of AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswamy. Last month's similar threats were all hoaxes.
