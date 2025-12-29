AIADMK's Bold Claim: Victory and Reformation for Tamil Nadu
AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, aims to secure 210 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, promising reforms, including housing for the poor and support for weavers. Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK and condemned certain social issues affecting youth, emphasizing AIADMK's mission to end dynasty rule.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has confidently declared that the party will clinch 210 seats in the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections, securing a decisive victory.
Speaking at a large gathering in Tiruttani, Palaniswami assured that the AIADMK-led alliance would form the government, pledging to improve living conditions by providing concrete houses for the poor and supporting handloom and powerloom weavers.
He critiqued the current ruling DMK, accusing it of nepotism, and addressed social issues like underage drinking, urging families to safeguard their children. A recent violent incident involving intoxicated teens was also condemned, highlighting the party's focus on social reform.
ALSO READ
Empowering Tamil Women: DMK's Quest for Gender Equality
Bihar's Education Boom: Nitish Kumar's Government Reforms & Achievements
Punjab Cabinet Paves Way for Enhanced Governance and Education Reforms
DMK's 'Victorious Tamil Women' Conference: A Show of Political Strength Against BJP
Bahrain Embarks on Major Fiscal Reforms Amid Economic Challenges