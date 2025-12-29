AIADMK's Bold Claim: Victory and Reformation for Tamil Nadu

AIADMK's General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has confidently declared that the party will clinch 210 seats in the next Tamil Nadu assembly elections, securing a decisive victory.

Speaking at a large gathering in Tiruttani, Palaniswami assured that the AIADMK-led alliance would form the government, pledging to improve living conditions by providing concrete houses for the poor and supporting handloom and powerloom weavers.

He critiqued the current ruling DMK, accusing it of nepotism, and addressed social issues like underage drinking, urging families to safeguard their children. A recent violent incident involving intoxicated teens was also condemned, highlighting the party's focus on social reform.