AIADMK Leader Criticizes DMK's Drug Policies, Calls for Political Change
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK for inadequate efforts to tackle drug trafficking. He dismissed claims by the Health Minister that Tamil Nadu is drug-free, citing a recent attack by youths under substance influence. Palaniswami predicts AIADMK's return to power.
- Country:
- India
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has lambasted the ruling DMK government, alleging its incompetence in curbing the drug menace. Speaking on Tuesday, he said the government's declarations of having eliminated drugs were unconvincing to the public.
Palaniswami derided the state's efforts, pointing out that mere campaigns, like the ''drug-free Tamil Nadu 2.0,'' were ineffective, as evidenced by ongoing drug-related crimes. He accused Health Minister Ma Subramanian of misleading the public by claiming the state was drug-free.
Citing the recent attack on an Odisha youth by teenagers on a train, he emphasized that people are aware of drug-related realities and are skeptical of official narratives. Palaniswami hinted at the AIADMK's strong prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, suggesting that the current DMK-led alliance is faltering.
