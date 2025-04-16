Justice Gavai Set to Become Next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has taken a significant step by recommending Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai to be appointed as his successor. On Wednesday, this move was formally communicated to the Union Law Ministry.

Justice Gavai is poised to assume the prestigious role of the 52nd Chief Justice of India, with his oath-taking ceremony scheduled for May 14. His appointment comes as a part of the structured transition following CJI Khanna's impending retirement.

CJI Khanna is set to retire on May 13, a day before Justice Gavai is expected to be sworn in. This planned succession highlights the judiciary's adherence to smooth and orderly transitions of leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)