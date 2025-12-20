Duffy's Double Strike Shakes West Indies Resilience

Jacob Duffy, New Zealand's pace bowler, made significant inroads into the West Indies batting lineup with two vital wickets on the third morning of the ongoing test match.

West Indies, however, exhibited formidable resistance as Kavem Hodge and Tevin Imlach added crucial runs to steer their side to 206-5 by lunch, countering New Zealand's daunting total of 575-8 declared.

The match remains tightly poised with New Zealand leading the series 1-0 after drawing the first test and winning the second decisively. Observers expect more riveting action as the test progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)