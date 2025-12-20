Duffy's Double Strike Shakes West Indies Resilience
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy claimed two crucial wickets before lunch on the third day of the third test against West Indies. Despite this, West Indies continued to display resilience with valuable contributions from Kavem Hodge and Tevin Imlach as they reached 206-5 in response to New Zealand's 575-8 declared.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 20-12-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 09:39 IST
Jacob Duffy, New Zealand's pace bowler, made significant inroads into the West Indies batting lineup with two vital wickets on the third morning of the ongoing test match.
West Indies, however, exhibited formidable resistance as Kavem Hodge and Tevin Imlach added crucial runs to steer their side to 206-5 by lunch, countering New Zealand's daunting total of 575-8 declared.
The match remains tightly poised with New Zealand leading the series 1-0 after drawing the first test and winning the second decisively. Observers expect more riveting action as the test progresses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jacob Duffy
- cricket
- New Zealand
- West Indies
- test match
- wickets
- resistance
- series
- third day
- sports