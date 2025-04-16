Left Menu

Rival Government Formed Amid Sudan's Political Turmoil

A notorious paramilitary group in Sudan has declared its own government in regions it controls, amid a chaotic civil war. This development adds to international concerns about the potential partition of Sudan, reminiscent of the Libyan conflict. The situation remains dire with mass displacements and humanitarian crises.

A paramilitary group fighting against Sudan's military has declared the establishment of a rival government, further complicating the political and humanitarian crisis in the country. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, announced the move as Sudan marked two years of a devastating civil conflict.

Dagalo's announcement arrives amid significant military setbacks for the RSF, which has lost control of key urban areas including the capital, Khartoum. The RSF has since regrouped in its stronghold, Darfur, where recent attacks have resulted in over 400 deaths. The war is now being marked by ethnic violence and crimes against humanity, according to the U.N. and rights groups.

International stakeholders, including the United States, have dismissed the RSF's actions as disruptive and a threat to peace and security in the region. The RSF's parallel administration attempt is seen as a move that could lead to further instability and possibly the partition of Sudan, paralleling the enduring conflict in Libya.

