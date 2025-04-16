Haryana Strengthens PNDT Enforcement with Dedicated Police Cells

In a concerted effort to curb female foeticide, the Haryana health department will request the establishment of dedicated police cells in each district. These cells, led by DSP-rank officers, will bolster the enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, according to officials.

The move comes amid a backdrop of declining sex ratios in the state, with records showing a decrease from 916 female births per 1,000 male births last year to 910 in 2024. To address this, the department is also closing non-registered IVF centers and investigating those with skewed sex ratios.

Officials emphasize that the State Task Force will continue to strictly implement the PCPNDT Act. Additionally, senior medical officers overseeing districts with low sex ratios faced consequences, including suspensions and show-cause notices. These actions are part of a broader initiative to enhance compliance and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)