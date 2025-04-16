Left Menu

Haryana Strengthens PNDT Enforcement with Dedicated Police Cells

The Haryana health department is establishing dedicated police cells in each district to enforce the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act. This initiative aims to tackle female foeticide by strengthening surveillance and conducting raids. The move follows a dip in the state's sex ratio at birth.

Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:53 IST
In a concerted effort to curb female foeticide, the Haryana health department will request the establishment of dedicated police cells in each district. These cells, led by DSP-rank officers, will bolster the enforcement of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, according to officials.

The move comes amid a backdrop of declining sex ratios in the state, with records showing a decrease from 916 female births per 1,000 male births last year to 910 in 2024. To address this, the department is also closing non-registered IVF centers and investigating those with skewed sex ratios.

Officials emphasize that the State Task Force will continue to strictly implement the PCPNDT Act. Additionally, senior medical officers overseeing districts with low sex ratios faced consequences, including suspensions and show-cause notices. These actions are part of a broader initiative to enhance compliance and accountability.

