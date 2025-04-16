Dramatic Rescue: American Pastor Freed from South African Kidnappers

An American pastor, Josh Sullivan, was rescued after being kidnapped during a sermon in South Africa's Eastern Cape. The 45-year-old was abducted by armed men during a service and found unharmed following a police shootout.

Sullivan, a Tennessee native based in the Motherwell township since 2018, was seized from the pulpit of the Fellowship Baptist church. His kidnappers, who had stolen cell phones from congregants, abandoned his truck hours later.

A coordinated police effort led to a confrontation with the kidnappers, resulting in the death of three suspects. Sullivan's ordeal highlights the 264% rise in kidnappings in South Africa, often associated with armed robberies and carjackings.

(With inputs from agencies.)