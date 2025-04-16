Left Menu

Dramatic Rescue: American Pastor Freed from South African Kidnappers

American pastor Josh Sullivan was abducted during a sermon in South Africa. A swift police operation resulted in a shootout, leaving three kidnappers dead and Sullivan unharmed. Sullivan, a missionary in the Eastern Cape, has since reunited with his family. Kidnappings in South Africa have surged by 264% in the last decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:06 IST
Dramatic Rescue: American Pastor Freed from South African Kidnappers
kidnapping
  • Country:
  • South Africa

An American pastor, Josh Sullivan, was rescued after being kidnapped during a sermon in South Africa's Eastern Cape. The 45-year-old was abducted by armed men during a service and found unharmed following a police shootout.

Sullivan, a Tennessee native based in the Motherwell township since 2018, was seized from the pulpit of the Fellowship Baptist church. His kidnappers, who had stolen cell phones from congregants, abandoned his truck hours later.

A coordinated police effort led to a confrontation with the kidnappers, resulting in the death of three suspects. Sullivan's ordeal highlights the 264% rise in kidnappings in South Africa, often associated with armed robberies and carjackings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025