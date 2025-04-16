Hospital Heist: Woman Arrested for Stealing Newborn in Delhi

A woman in Delhi has been arrested on charges of abducting a newborn from Safdarjung Hospital. The incident unfolded on April 15 when a day-old infant disappeared from the postnatal ward, inciting a police investigation.

Pooja, 27, reportedly took the drastic step due to her inability to conceive over seven years of marriage. She allegedly faked a pregnancy, pretending to be admitted to the hospital on April 14, and subsequently abducted the baby the following day. Her actions were intended to deceive her husband into believing the child was their own.

The police were able to detain the accused after scrutinizing CCTV recordings from the hospital and surrounding areas. The evidence trail showed her leaving the hospital with the newborn and attempting to evade capture by utilizing public transportation. Despite limited visibility from CCTV systems, swift police action, including tracking an auto-rickshaw based on partial registration data, led to the infant's rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)