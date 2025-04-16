Cybercrime Crackdown: Youth Arrested for Photo Morphing in Kottayam
A 19-year-old man from Kottayam has been arrested for allegedly morphing photos of women taken from their social media accounts and issuing threats. The Cyber Police of Infopark detained him following numerous complaints. He circulated morphed images without the women's knowledge and was subsequently remanded to custody.
In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, a 19-year-old from Kottayam faces serious charges after allegedly morphing images of women from their social media accounts. Acting on multiple complaints, the Infopark Cyber Police apprehended the suspect on Monday.
The accused is reported to have accessed photos from Instagram without the consent or awareness of the account holders. These images were then altered and distributed, accompanied by threatening messages.
The escalation of such digital misconduct compelled police action, leading to the individual's arrest. A local court has since remanded him to judicial custody amid ongoing investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
