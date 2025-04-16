Left Menu

Cybercrime Crackdown: Youth Arrested for Photo Morphing in Kottayam

A 19-year-old man from Kottayam has been arrested for allegedly morphing photos of women taken from their social media accounts and issuing threats. The Cyber Police of Infopark detained him following numerous complaints. He circulated morphed images without the women's knowledge and was subsequently remanded to custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-04-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 16:19 IST
Cybercrime Crackdown: Youth Arrested for Photo Morphing in Kottayam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, a 19-year-old from Kottayam faces serious charges after allegedly morphing images of women from their social media accounts. Acting on multiple complaints, the Infopark Cyber Police apprehended the suspect on Monday.

The accused is reported to have accessed photos from Instagram without the consent or awareness of the account holders. These images were then altered and distributed, accompanied by threatening messages.

The escalation of such digital misconduct compelled police action, leading to the individual's arrest. A local court has since remanded him to judicial custody amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025