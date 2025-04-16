ECI Launches Historic Training Programme for Bihar Booth Level Agents in Delhi

In a significant step to enhance grassroots-level electoral preparedness ahead of the forthcoming elections in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a pioneering training programme for Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from the state. This is the first initiative of its kind, designed to empower BLAs with in-depth knowledge of election laws, procedures, and their vital role in ensuring the integrity of electoral rolls.

Over 280 Booth Level Agents representing 10 recognised political parties from Bihar are attending this two-day intensive training session held at the India International Institute for Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi. The programme, which began on April 15, is being led by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi.

A Milestone in Electoral Management Training

The concept for this training was first introduced during the Chief Electoral Officers' (CEO) Conference held on March 4, 2025. Recognising the critical role of BLAs in maintaining accurate and transparent electoral rolls, the Commission designed this initiative to professionalise and standardise their understanding of election-related duties.

Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar, while addressing the participants, highlighted the indispensable contribution of BLAs in safeguarding the democratic process. He noted that well-informed BLAs can significantly enhance the credibility of electoral rolls by ensuring they are updated, accurate, and inclusive.

“This programme marks a new chapter in participatory democracy. BLAs are the ears and eyes of the political parties at the booth level. Their understanding of electoral procedures will be instrumental in building voter confidence and eliminating discrepancies,” said Shri Gyanesh Kumar.

Detailed Legal and Procedural Training

The training is rooted in the legal framework outlined in the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, and the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. In addition to the statutory provisions, BLAs are being educated on the numerous manuals, guidelines, and instructions periodically issued by the ECI.

Sessions include:

Appointment procedures and eligibility criteria for BLAs

Responsibilities in the preparation, revision, and correction of electoral rolls

Understanding and handling Form 6 (new voter registration), Form 7 (deletion), Form 8 (correction), and Form 6A (overseas voters)

Legal recourse mechanisms under Sections 24(a) and 24(b) of the RP Act, 1950, which allow for first and second appeals against decisions related to the electoral rolls

Ethical conduct and non-partisan functioning at the grassroots level

Role of BLAs in Strengthening Electoral Integrity

Booth Level Agents are nominated by recognised political parties and are considered vital stakeholders in the electoral process. Their primary responsibility is to assist in the accurate preparation and maintenance of electoral rolls in their respective polling booths. By verifying entries, reporting duplicate or false entries, and ensuring the inclusion of eligible voters, they contribute to cleaner and fairer elections.

Through this training, the ECI aims to create a cadre of professionally trained BLAs who are not only aware of their rights and responsibilities but are also equipped to effectively handle field-level challenges during the electoral roll management process.

Election Commissioner Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu emphasized the need for sustained engagement with BLAs. “This is not a one-off event. We intend to make this a replicable model for other states as well. BLAs are a vital link between the voters and the electoral machinery.”

Way Forward

The ECI plans to evaluate the feedback from this initial training programme and expand similar initiatives across other states in the coming months. There are also proposals to create multilingual training modules, digital learning resources, and certification mechanisms for BLAs to further standardise their operations.

The training programme at IIIDEM not only signifies ECI’s commitment to strengthening the democratic fabric at the booth level but also reinforces its resolve to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections through citizen participation and institutional support.

As the countdown to the Bihar elections begins, this capacity-building effort is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing voter trust and the overall efficiency of electoral roll management in the state.