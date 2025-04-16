Left Menu

Crisis in Darfur: The Human Cost of Conflict

Between 60,000 and 80,000 households have been displaced from Sudan's Zamzam camp in North Darfur after it was seized by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The violence left hundreds dead or wounded, and has added to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:31 IST
Crisis in Darfur: The Human Cost of Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a staggering humanitarian crisis, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have taken control of Sudan's Zamzam camp, displacing up to 400,000 people. According to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, this latest upheaval in North Darfur adds to the mounting toll of displacement and violence in the region.

Over the course of a four-day assault, the RSF's advances have resulted in hundreds of casualties among civilians and humanitarian personnel. Reports indicate that more than 300 civilians were killed in clashes around Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps, exacerbating the already dire situation in North Darfur's town of al-Fashir.

Despite promises of aid from RSF commanders, the situation remains dire, with ongoing clashes and drone attacks further destabilizing the region. The conflict, sparked by a power struggle between the army and the RSF, has left millions displaced and threatens the future of Sudan's path to civilian rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025