Crisis in Darfur: The Human Cost of Conflict

In a staggering humanitarian crisis, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have taken control of Sudan's Zamzam camp, displacing up to 400,000 people. According to the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, this latest upheaval in North Darfur adds to the mounting toll of displacement and violence in the region.

Over the course of a four-day assault, the RSF's advances have resulted in hundreds of casualties among civilians and humanitarian personnel. Reports indicate that more than 300 civilians were killed in clashes around Zamzam and Abu Shouk camps, exacerbating the already dire situation in North Darfur's town of al-Fashir.

Despite promises of aid from RSF commanders, the situation remains dire, with ongoing clashes and drone attacks further destabilizing the region. The conflict, sparked by a power struggle between the army and the RSF, has left millions displaced and threatens the future of Sudan's path to civilian rule.

