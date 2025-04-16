Delhi High Court to Hear Final Appeals in Uphaar Cinema Fire Case

The Delhi High Court has scheduled August 1 as the date for hearing the final appeals concerning the conviction of real estate moguls Sushil and Gopal Ansal. They face allegations of evidence tampering in the infamous 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case.

Justice Girish Kathpalia will preside over the proceedings. The focus is on the Ansal brothers' petitions against their conviction and the pleas from Delhi Police and the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), which seek harsher penalties for the accused.

Senior advocates Dayan Krishnan and Vikas Pahwa have raised concerns over what they deem 'perverse reasoning' in reducing sentences, and the seriousness of evidence tampering impacting the justice system. The court modified sentences but upheld fines, with hearings for other defendants set for the same date.

