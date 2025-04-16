Left Menu

Diplomatic Strain: Chinese Nationals Captured in Ukraine

Ukraine engages in talks with Beijing regarding two Chinese nationals captured while fighting for Russia. Kyiv addressed the issue with a Chinese diplomat, highlighting potential impacts on Ukraine-China relations.

Updated: 16-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 17:57 IST
Ukraine remains in discussions with Beijing concerning the status of two Chinese citizens captured in eastern Ukraine while they were reportedly fighting for the Russian army, as confirmed by the Ukrainian foreign ministry's spokesperson on Wednesday.

The talks come after the Ukrainian government summoned a Chinese diplomat last week. The issue has the potential to strain bilateral relations between Kyiv and Beijing, creating a diplomatic challenge for both sides.

Heorhii Tykhyi, during a briefing, emphasized that addressing this matter with China is important for maintaining a stable relationship between the two countries despite the complexities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

