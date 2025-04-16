Diplomatic Strain: Chinese Nationals Captured in Ukraine

Ukraine remains in discussions with Beijing concerning the status of two Chinese citizens captured in eastern Ukraine while they were reportedly fighting for the Russian army, as confirmed by the Ukrainian foreign ministry's spokesperson on Wednesday.

The talks come after the Ukrainian government summoned a Chinese diplomat last week. The issue has the potential to strain bilateral relations between Kyiv and Beijing, creating a diplomatic challenge for both sides.

Heorhii Tykhyi, during a briefing, emphasized that addressing this matter with China is important for maintaining a stable relationship between the two countries despite the complexities involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)