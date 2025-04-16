Village Clash Claims Life Amidst Illicit Relationship Allegations

A violent altercation erupted in Kadi Nizampur village, leading to the tragic death of 60-year-old Shyamlal and injuries to his son, Ramesh. The clash involved two local groups and was allegedly sparked by accusations concerning an illicit affair.

Law enforcement responded promptly, arresting four individuals — Sharvan, Shivkumar, Nitin, and Akash — linked to the incident. The police stated that the confrontation escalated quickly, seeing participants wielding sticks as weapons.

To manage tensions and prevent further violence, police have dispatched additional security forces to the area. The body's post-mortem is underway, and legal proceedings have been initiated against those involved, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)